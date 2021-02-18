Etsy (ETSY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $222.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.53 and its 200 day moving average is $154.86. The stock has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. Etsy has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $239.47.

In related news, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.95, for a total value of $66,075.95. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,152.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,124 shares of company stock valued at $6,006,346. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ETSY. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Etsy from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Etsy from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.59.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

