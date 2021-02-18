Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $928.16

Shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 928.16 ($12.13) and traded as high as GBX 990.44 ($12.94). Euromoney Institutional Investor shares last traded at GBX 967 ($12.63), with a volume of 223,208 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 33.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,016.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 928.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.56, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

In other Euromoney Institutional Investor news, insider Timothy Pennington acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 946 ($12.36) per share, with a total value of £37,840 ($49,438.20). Also, insider Colin R. Day acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,084 ($14.16) per share, with a total value of £37,940 ($49,568.85). Insiders have bought 8,501 shares of company stock valued at $8,577,999 in the last three months.

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pricing, Data & Market Intelligence, and Asset Management. The Pricing segment provides commodity price reporting, data, analytics, and events; and commodity price benchmarks and analysis for its clients' business processes and workflows in the metals, mining, and forest products industries.

