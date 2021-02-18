Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $618.19 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to announce $618.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $607.26 million to $625.00 million. Euronet Worldwide reported sales of $583.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full year sales of $2.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Euronet Worldwide.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Euronet Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.55.

In other news, Director Andrzej Olechowski sold 2,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $336,935.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $9,654,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Dorsal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,427,000 after acquiring an additional 269,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 18,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $148.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.82 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.30. Euronet Worldwide has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $151.63.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Euronet Worldwide (EEFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.