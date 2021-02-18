Euronext N.V. (ENX.PA) (EPA:ENX) Given a €112.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Euronext N.V. (ENX.PA) (EPA:ENX) has been assigned a €112.00 ($131.76) price target by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ENX. Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Euronext N.V. (ENX.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on Euronext N.V. (ENX.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €104.13 ($122.50).

Shares of Euronext N.V. (ENX.PA) stock opened at €93.35 ($109.82) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €92.20 and a 200-day moving average of €94.63. Euronext N.V. has a 1-year low of €39.37 ($46.32) and a 1-year high of €61.35 ($72.18).

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

