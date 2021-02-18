Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (EOG.L) (LON:EOG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.17

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (EOG.L) (LON:EOG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.17 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.29 ($0.02). Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (EOG.L) shares last traded at GBX 1.33 ($0.02), with a volume of 2,096,548 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.17. The company has a market cap of £5.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

About Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (EOG.L) (LON:EOG)

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United Kingdom, Morocco, and Ireland. The company owns a 99% working interest in the West Firsby and Crosby Warren fields; and a 65% non-operated interest in the Whisby-4 field located in the East Midlands, the United Kingdom.

