(EUT.L) (LON:EUT) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $862.80

(EUT.L) (LON:EUT) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 862.80 ($11.27) and traded as low as GBX 860 ($11.24). (EUT.L) shares last traded at GBX 861 ($11.25), with a volume of 24,994 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 861 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 862.80. The firm has a market cap of £346.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

About (EUT.L) (LON:EUT)

The European Investment Trust plc is an investment company. The Company’s objective is to achieve long-term capital growth through a diversified portfolio of Continental European securities. The Company’s investment portfolio includes its investments in various sectors, such as basic materials, consumer goods, consumer services, financials, healthcare, industrials, oil and gas, technology, telecommunications, utilities, and cash and other assets.

