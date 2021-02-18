Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Trading 5.3% Higher

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX)’s share price traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.98 and last traded at $8.68. 3,876 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 212,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX)

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops therapies using PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

