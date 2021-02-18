Eventbrite (EB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Eventbrite stock opened at $18.99 on Thursday. Eventbrite has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 3.12.

EB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eventbrite from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

