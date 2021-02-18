Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.12–0.1 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $75.3-75.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $74.81 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.25–0.19 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Everbridge from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Everbridge from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.69.

Get Everbridge alerts:

NASDAQ:EVBG traded up $3.71 on Thursday, reaching $140.37. The stock had a trading volume of 50,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,415. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.05 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.86. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $90.66 and a 12-month high of $165.79.

In other news, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total transaction of $113,949.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,133.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.48, for a total transaction of $140,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,124 shares of company stock worth $2,771,609. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.