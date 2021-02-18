Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 17,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Everest Re Group from $218.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.55.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $242.72 on Thursday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $157.32 and a twelve month high of $291.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $230.30 and a 200-day moving average of $221.05.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.09). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 5.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

