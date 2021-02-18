Everex 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.82 Million (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 18th. Over the last week, Everex has traded 40.9% higher against the US dollar. One Everex token can now be bought for $0.71 or 0.00001355 BTC on major exchanges. Everex has a total market capitalization of $16.03 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00063117 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $451.73 or 0.00866959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006810 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00030913 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00044982 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,644.24 or 0.05074792 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00050931 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00017281 BTC.

About Everex

Everex (CRYPTO:EVX) is a token. It launched on September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Everex is www.everex.io . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Everex Token Trading

Everex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

