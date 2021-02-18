Everspin Technologies (MRAM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MRAM stock opened at $6.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.93. Everspin Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $9.01. The company has a market capitalization of $124.87 million, a PE ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day moving average is $5.88.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

