Everspin Technologies (MRAM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of MRAM stock opened at $6.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.93. Everspin Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $9.01. The company has a market capitalization of $124.87 million, a PE ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day moving average is $5.88.
Everspin Technologies Company Profile
