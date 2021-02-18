Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) (TSE:ET) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.56

Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) (TSE:ET) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.56 and traded as high as C$13.63. Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) shares last traded at C$13.52, with a volume of 48,469 shares changing hands.
Several brokerages recently commented on ET. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$15.00 target price on Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.
The stock has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.56.
In other news, Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 17,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$222,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 294,800 shares in the company, valued at C$3,832,400.
About Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) (TSE:ET)
Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television broadcast, new-media, and telecommunications industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.
