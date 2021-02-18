Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) (TSE:ET) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.56

Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) (TSE:ET) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.56 and traded as high as C$13.63. Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) shares last traded at C$13.52, with a volume of 48,469 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on ET. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$15.00 target price on Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.56.

Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) (TSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$100.48 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Evertz Technologies Limited will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 17,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$222,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 294,800 shares in the company, valued at C$3,832,400.

About Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) (TSE:ET)

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television broadcast, new-media, and telecommunications industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

Featured Article: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.