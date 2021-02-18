EVO Payments (EVOP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect EVO Payments to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $26.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.15 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.84. EVO Payments has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EVO Payments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

In related news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,854,376. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $272,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.