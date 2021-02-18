EVO Payments (EVOP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect EVO Payments to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $26.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.15 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.84. EVO Payments has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $30.00.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EVO Payments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.
About EVO Payments
EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.
