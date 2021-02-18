Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Shares Down 9.7%

Shares of Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) fell 9.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.42 and last traded at $3.43. 636,646 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 934,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evoke Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $90.52 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.80.

In other news, CEO David A. Gonyer sold 23,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $70,424.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 363,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,383.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David A. Gonyer sold 48,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $139,333.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 77,643 shares of company stock valued at $226,405. Corporate insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evoke Pharma by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,474 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 11,199 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Evoke Pharma by 17,840.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,117 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 24,977 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Evoke Pharma by 250.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,920 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 66,443 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Evoke Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Evoke Pharma by 739.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,276 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 164,976 shares during the period. 7.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK)

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase III clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.