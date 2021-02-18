Evolent Health (EVH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Evolent Health to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE EVH opened at $19.08 on Thursday. Evolent Health has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.10.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; delivery network alignments; and integrated cost and revenue management solutions.

