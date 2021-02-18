Evolution Mining Limited (ASX:EVN) Announces $0.07 Interim Dividend

Evolution Mining Limited (ASX:EVN) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$5.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.56.

In other Evolution Mining news, insider James (Jim) Askew 12,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st.

Evolution Mining Limited engages in identifying, developing, and operating gold related projects in Australia and New Zealand. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated five wholly-owned gold mines, such as Cowal in New South Wales; Mt Carlton and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario, as well as had an economic interest in the Ernest Henry copper-gold operation in Queensland.

