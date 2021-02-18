Exchange Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.00.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,257 shares of company stock worth $14,502,258. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $585.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $527.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $423.42. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $181.38 and a 52 week high of $603.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

