Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,449,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439,218 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.25% of Exelon worth $103,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,161,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,773,000 after buying an additional 4,964,983 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,745,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,986,000 after buying an additional 3,685,229 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,733,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,521,000 after buying an additional 2,265,500 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 427.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,221,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,680,000 after buying an additional 989,917 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2,262.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 583,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,622,000 after buying an additional 558,486 shares during the period. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXC. Argus raised their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exelon from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

EXC stock opened at $42.17 on Thursday. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $50.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

