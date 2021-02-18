Exeo Entertainment (OTCMKTS:EXEO) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.71

Exeo Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXEO)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.71 and traded as low as $0.33. Exeo Entertainment shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 24,351 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.71.

About Exeo Entertainment (OTCMKTS:EXEO)

Exeo Entertainment, Inc designs, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets consumer electronics in the video gaming, music, and smart TV sector. It develops Psyko 5.1 surround sound gaming headphones for consoles; Krankz MAXX Bluetooth wireless headphones; Zaaz keyboards; Psyko Krypton sound headphones; and Extreme Gamer products.

