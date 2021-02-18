ExlService (EXLS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ExlService stock opened at $82.10 on Thursday. ExlService has a 1-year low of $40.61 and a 1-year high of $89.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.16 and a 200-day moving average of $76.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.78.

In other ExlService news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 31,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $2,662,448.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,230,431.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David B. Kelso sold 5,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.71, for a total transaction of $430,101.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,092.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,408 shares of company stock valued at $4,797,866 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

