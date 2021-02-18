ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Sold by Tygh Capital Management Inc.

Tygh Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,148 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of ExlService worth $7,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 379,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,325,000 after purchasing an additional 41,046 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 283.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 503,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,202,000 after purchasing an additional 22,925 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EXLS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

In other news, Director David B. Kelso sold 5,138 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.71, for a total transaction of $430,101.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,092.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 600 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total transaction of $50,976.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,417,862.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 56,408 shares of company stock valued at $4,797,866 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXLS stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 859 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,588. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.61 and a 52-week high of $89.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.12.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

