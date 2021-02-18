Expanse (EXP) Hits Market Cap of $2.92 Million

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded up 35.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 18th. In the last seven days, Expanse has traded up 108.8% against the US dollar. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000299 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Expanse has a total market cap of $2.92 million and approximately $220,332.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,855.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,941.81 or 0.03744670 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.88 or 0.00439460 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $705.37 or 0.01360275 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.27 or 0.00501907 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.00466968 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.13 or 0.00330007 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00029117 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Expanse Profile

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

Expanse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

