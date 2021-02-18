Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.14.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays lowered Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $94.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.89. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $52.55 and a 52 week high of $98.37.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $504,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,639. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total value of $1,909,972.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,635.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 18.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 589.4% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 81,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,349,000 after buying an additional 69,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

