Extended Stay America Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:STAY)

Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 50,544 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,121% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,276 call options.

Shares of STAY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.31. 63,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,168. Extended Stay America has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $15.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.27.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. This is a boost from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on STAY shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 267,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after buying an additional 115,146 shares during the period. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,242,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 895,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 3,607,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,421,000 after purchasing an additional 281,193 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

