Extended Stay America (STAY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Extended Stay America to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of STAY stock opened at $15.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.50 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Extended Stay America has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $15.73.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. Extended Stay America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.21%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

