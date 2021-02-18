Extendicare (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Trading Down 0.2%

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF)’s share price dropped 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.01 and last traded at $5.07. Approximately 4,043 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 6,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.58.

About Extendicare (OTCMKTS:EXETF)

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

