Exterran (EXTN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Exterran to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EXTN stock opened at $5.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Exterran has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $8.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.59. The stock has a market cap of $185.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

