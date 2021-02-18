Exxaro Resources (OTCMKTS:EXXAY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.06

Exxaro Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:EXXAY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.06 and traded as high as $8.10. Exxaro Resources shares last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 1,200 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.06.

About Exxaro Resources (OTCMKTS:EXXAY)

Exxaro Resources Limited engages in coal, iron ore investment, pigment manufacturing, renewable energy, and residual base metal businesses in South Africa, Europe, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Coal; Ferrous; Energy; and Other segments. It produces thermal coal, metallurgical coal, and semi-soft coking coal products primarily in the Waterberg and Mpumalanga regions; offers gas-atomised ferrosilicon for use in separation plants, as well as iron ore; and operates two wind farms.

