Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Pettee Investors Inc.

Pettee Investors Inc. lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,944 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.2% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 216.9% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 269,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,246,000 after acquiring an additional 184,351 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 85,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22,896.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 47,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.99. 804,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,061,848. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.01 and its 200-day moving average is $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $219.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $60.62.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

