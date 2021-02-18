Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s 8th Largest Position

Railway Pension Investments Ltd cut its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 744,064 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 2.0% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $203,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $43,611,449,000 after buying an additional 910,971 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Facebook by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,505,081,000 after buying an additional 1,098,694 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,909,854 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,345,936,000 after buying an additional 153,953 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,216,738,000 after buying an additional 1,598,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,357,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,974,601,000 after buying an additional 179,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.98.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 49,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.24, for a total transaction of $13,494,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,356 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.38, for a total transaction of $366,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,413,652 shares of company stock worth $382,794,873. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $5.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $268.24. 720,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,284,420. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The firm has a market cap of $763.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.