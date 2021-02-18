Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,442 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 2.0% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apexium Financial LP grew its stake in Facebook by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.1% during the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total value of $3,620,830.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,070 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.45, for a total value of $563,971.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,371.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,413,652 shares of company stock worth $382,794,873 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Truist raised their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.98.

FB stock opened at $269.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $266.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.05. The firm has a market cap of $768.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

