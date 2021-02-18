Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,277 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.98.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.45, for a total transaction of $3,241,065.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.45, for a total transaction of $563,971.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,371.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,413,652 shares of company stock valued at $382,794,873 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded down $5.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $268.24. The company had a trading volume of 751,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,284,420. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.05. The company has a market capitalization of $763.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

