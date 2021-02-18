Fagan Associates Inc. Acquires 3,560 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $94,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $62.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,277. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $37.79 and a twelve month high of $62.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.36.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

