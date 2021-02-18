Fagan Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,882 Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,000. Ulta Beauty comprises 1.0% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 25.9% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,106,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,746,000 after acquiring an additional 227,605 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 777,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $223,206,000 after purchasing an additional 186,481 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 516,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,206,000 after purchasing an additional 181,684 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 461,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,346,000 after purchasing an additional 27,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPF Beheer BV lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.3% during the third quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 393,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,136,000 after purchasing an additional 16,059 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ULTA stock traded down $6.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $318.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 80.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.69. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.05 and a 12-month high of $330.89.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total value of $1,195,249.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,421.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $1,358,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,988.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,371 shares of company stock worth $23,159,150. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.27.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

