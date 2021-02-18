Fagan Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 159,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,655 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up 1.2% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of T. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.12.

T traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $29.30. 627,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,177,715. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $38.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.93 and a 200-day moving average of $28.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

