Fagan Associates Inc. Has $1.58 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Fagan Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,373 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $381,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Boeing by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in The Boeing by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 6,552 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after buying an additional 2,629,054 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $6.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $208.82. 274,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,261,778. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $341.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.28. The company has a market cap of $121.74 billion, a PE ratio of -26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The Boeing’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.33) EPS. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised The Boeing from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.44.

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

