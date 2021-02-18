Fagan Associates Inc. Has $11.20 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Fagan Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,180 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. NIKE makes up about 2.8% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $11,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in NIKE by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,113,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,401,651,000 after acquiring an additional 454,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 178,745 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $143.16. 118,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,122,608. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.32. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.75, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,033.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Williams Financial Group assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.63.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.