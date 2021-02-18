Fagan Associates Inc. Has $11.74 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Fagan Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 2.9% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $1,201,000. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,769,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,426,000 after acquiring an additional 482,250 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, AMS Capital Ltda purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total value of $56,236,501.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,382,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,520,107,910.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MA has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.47.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $336.79. 53,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,523,534. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $367.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

