Fagan Associates Inc. Has $3 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.57. 33,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,580,719. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $76.49 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.84.

