Fagan Associates Inc. Has $5.34 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Fagan Associates Inc. lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,301 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.3% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 15,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 22,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 15,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 67,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Atlantic Securities raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.04. 1,478,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,121,039. The company has a market cap of $294.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.65.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

