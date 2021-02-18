Fagan Associates Inc. Has $8.58 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Fagan Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,604 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 2.2% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $8,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,183,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $842,238,000 after acquiring an additional 398,468 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,841,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $478,976,000 after buying an additional 1,112,059 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,347,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $307,043,000 after buying an additional 92,346 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,849,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $261,329,000 after buying an additional 181,874 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,122,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $174,004,000 after acquiring an additional 17,772 shares during the period. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.21.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $195,352.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,538.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $13,933,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,776,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,866,262.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,606 shares of company stock worth $21,542,633. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AMD traded down $1.78 on Thursday, reaching $88.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,138,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,354,785. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.18 and its 200 day moving average is $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $106.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

