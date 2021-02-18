Fagan Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Fagan Associates Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 48.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,805 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,224,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,635 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,269,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth $29,929,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth about $23,139,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its position in DraftKings by 95.6% during the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,012,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,567,000 after purchasing an additional 494,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DKNG shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded DraftKings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.68.

NASDAQ:DKNG traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $58.51. The stock had a trading volume of 199,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,331,628. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $64.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.53.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

