Fagan Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Fagan Associates Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,130 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $6,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000.

SCHB traded down $1.04 on Thursday, reaching $95.58. The stock had a trading volume of 6,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,307. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.84. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $97.35.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

