FansTime (FTI) Trading Down 55.6% Over Last Week

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded down 24.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 18th. FansTime has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and $718,782.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FansTime token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FansTime has traded 55.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00061985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $451.90 or 0.00872245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006741 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00030429 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00044391 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,550.51 or 0.04922889 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00049556 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00017380 BTC.

FansTime Token Profile

FansTime is a token. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Token Trading

FansTime can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

