FantasyGold (FGC) 1-Day Volume Tops $2.00

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 18th. One FantasyGold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, FantasyGold has traded 119.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. FantasyGold has a market capitalization of $145,540.40 and $2.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $195.01 or 0.00374266 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00060013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00079227 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00085028 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.93 or 0.00082388 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.47 or 0.00436556 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,997.36 or 0.86358473 BTC.

FantasyGold Token Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 tokens. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

FantasyGold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

