Farfetch (FTCH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE FTCH opened at $67.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.50. The company has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Farfetch has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $71.67.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FTCH shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Farfetch from $31.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Farfetch from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Farfetch from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Farfetch from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Farfetch from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.14.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

