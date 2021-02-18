Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $761.15

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $761.15 and traded as high as $765.00. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares last traded at $765.00, with a volume of 19 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $761.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $731.37.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California that provides a range of banking services to businesses and individuals primarily in the mid Central Valley of California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, time certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

