FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 24.28%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FARO traded up $4.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.93. The company had a trading volume of 6,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,913. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 1.41. FARO Technologies has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $82.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FARO Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other news, SVP Kevin Beadle sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $54,963.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

