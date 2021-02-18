FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $49.82

FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $49.82 and traded as high as $56.60. FBL Financial Group shares last traded at $56.20, with a volume of 51,376 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). FBL Financial Group had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 6.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FBL Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FBL Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of FBL Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of FBL Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of FBL Financial Group by 258.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FBL Financial Group by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. 27.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBL Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:FFG)

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

